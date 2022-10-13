Tenambit Morpeth Bulls' star recruit Cam Wynn can't wait to get the ball in his hand to bowl against his old side City United at Morpeth Oval on Saturday.
Bulls skipper Adam Sidoti said Wynn would be opening the bowling against City and was keen to get into action for what will effectively be the first game of the season after round one's one-day fixtures were washed out.
This Saturday is the first day of two-day games with some intriguing match-ups.
The Bulls, who finished last season, will be keen to test their mettle against last year's beaten grand finalists and 2022-23 premiership favourites City.
Sidoti said City will rightfully start as premiership favourites but with a number of other teams losing players it should be a very close season with places in the finals wide open.
He said the Bulls were confident of rising up the ladder with Wynn a terrific addition to the side and Sid Searle being available for the entire season another boost to their bowling.
"We managed to test a lot of teams with our bowling last year, it was really our batting which let us down and we are working on that," he said.
"We've made poor scores and then taken teams to seven and eight wickets. We need more runs for our bowlers to work with."
The addition of opener Hayden Adams, who returns to cricket after a few years' break, and Dan Collinson who is back from Tamworth and will slot in at No.3 is starting to address their batting.
The Bulls will also be able to call on the experience of Matt Wind who has returned from retirement.
In other games, Northern Suburbs start life without Lincoln Mills and Cal Gabriel in the hardest way taking on reigning premiers Western Suburbs at Coronation Oval.
Thornton will be looking to make a strong start and will be favoured to beat a young Raymond Terrace at Thornton Oval, but they can't afford to take any risks with a side that still has a formidable batting line up and with fast bowler Cam Bates keen to make an impact on his return to the side he played in the 2017-18 premiership with.
Eastern Suburbs hosts Kurri Weston Mulbring and no doubt all their paper work will be in order after losing the points from their win in the corresponding game last year for playing Trent Park without his clearance back to the Griffins confirmed.
The game should provide a real insight into whether Easts can deliver on their potential and challenge the Warriors for a spot in the finals.
In other cricket news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.