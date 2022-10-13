Exciting season ahead for Maitland's junior cricket representatives

A huge summer of representative cricket featuring the best of Maitland's junior cricketers has started with the Central North Zone under-16 girls falling just short against Newcastle in the NSW Country Championships grand final at Tuggerah.
The CNZ side featured Thornton's Monique Krake, who picked up a wicket in all four games, and City United's Reagan Merrick.
Playing T20 games, they defeated North Coastal by nine wickets, ACT by seven wickets before losing by just one run on the last ball to Illawarra. However, it was enough to qualify for the grand final which they lost by 28 runs to Newcastle.
Krake also featured in the CNZ Under-19 side alongside Western Suburbs twins Jazlyn and Zara Dennis and Matiese Wadwell from Eastern Suburbs.
They defeated Central Coast by nine wickets and lost a close-run affair with Western, but the remainder of their games were abandoned leaving them in the play-off for fifth and sixth with Riverina. CNZ posted 4/121, with Zara Dennis top scoring with 29, to defeat Riverina 7/60.
On the boys side of rep games, Northern Suburbs players dominated selection with eight players in the CNZ Under-16 team.
Keanu Botha, Harrison Dunn, Samuel Holz, Will Parkinson, Jacob Callen, Charlie Cotten, Stirling Strachan, Hayden Lucas will be joined by Thornton's Thomas Long.
In the Under-18s Eastern Suburbs has four players Joe Hancock, Jett Lee, Tom Porter and Tom Lovegrove and another three former Griffins Harry Scowen, Alex Stafa and Tom Thorpe named.
Lee and Max Farmer, who played his junior cricket at Raymond Terrace, have been named in the NSW Country Lions team for the Under-19 State Challenge. The Lions are one of two Country teams which will face two Metropolitan teams in the competition.
The Central North Zone competition begins on Sunday with Maitland Maroon and Gold teams on the road in under-13 and 15s. Maitland Maroon under-13s and under-15s, the upper age teams, play Armidale at Scone while Gold 13s and 15s play Coalfields which includes Cessnock and Singleton also at Scone.
The two Maitland teams play each other in under-17s, while Coalfields hosts Tamworth Blue at Singleton.
The competition features teams from across the Central North Zone including Tamworth, Armidale, Narrabri and Moree.
