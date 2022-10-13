The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Exciting season ahead for Maitland's junior cricket representatives

By Michael Hartshorn
October 13 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Central North Zone under-16s, featuring Maitland's Monique Krake and Reagan Merrick, finished runners up in the McDonalds Country Championships at Tuggerah. Picture supplied.

A huge summer of representative cricket featuring the best of Maitland's junior cricketers has started with the Central North Zone under-16 girls falling just short against Newcastle in the NSW Country Championships grand final at Tuggerah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.