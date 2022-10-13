STREET EATS
THORNTON
Wirraway Park in Thornton is the place to be this Friday night when Street Eats rolls into town. Enjoy some light entertainment and grab dinner from one of the participating food trucks between 5pm and 8pm. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-thornton-2 for more information.
FOREIGN FILM NIGHT
THE LEVEE
This Friday, settle in for another slice of romantic European cinema, when My Big Gay Italian Wedding (M) screens at The Riverlink building from 7pm. VIP tickets are sold out, and free general admission spots are filling up fast - get them before they're gone at www.thelevee.com.au/foreign-film-nights.
In other news:
SPRING FAIR
CHURCH STREET
This Saturday, Church Street will spring to life with children's games, roving puppeteers, cake and preserve stalls, bric-a-brac, roses and plants for sale, refreshments and a marmalade competition. Come dressed in your 1960s best. Find out more on www.nationaltrust.org.au/event/church-street-spring-fair-distillation-of-spring.
BOUTIQUE MARKETS
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
The Boutique Markets make their way to Tocal this Sunday. Head to Tocal Homestead between 9am and 2pm to browse the offerings of more than 30 stall holders, and grab a bite to eat from one of the food vendors onsite. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/boutique-markets-maitland for more information.
OPEN DAY
THE BATH HOUSE GARDEN
Whether you have a green thumb, or just appreciate a well manicured garden, check out the Bath House Garden Open Day from 10am this Sunday. The peaceful, rustic charm of this seasonal garden flows around a country home and small lake, with both ornamental and productive spaces. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/the-bath-house-garden-open-day-3.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.