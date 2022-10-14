Efforts to boost the population of alternate pollinators has hit a snag due to wet weather.
The rain systems that keep moving across the city are washing away most of the pollen and leaving very little food for pollinators like hover flies, moths, butterflies and blow flies.
That's a huge problem for farmers who are desperately trying to grow the number of pollinators on their farm to help their spring and summer varieties produce a crop. It's also a nuisance for backyard growers who are trying to do the same.
Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said the huge community response to the market's pollinator seed pack giveaway may save the day - if normal spring conditions return in November when these seed packs are in full bloom.
If it's wet throughout November the whole project could fail.
She said farmers deserved to have Paterson MP Meryl Swanson and Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison fighting for them on this issue but since a meeting with them in early September it appeared her calls had fallen on deaf ears.
Ms Swanson and Ms Aitchison have assured The Mercury they have acted on the concerns raised.
Ms Swanson said she understood the anguish of local farmers and the NSW government was leading the national response. She said the federal government's response "stops at the border" and they were "already improving measures" in that space.
"When enquiries have come into my office I have spoken to those local beekeepers and visited their properties," she said.
"The NSW Government is leading the national response and has the full support of the Australian Government."
Ms Swanson has agreed to hold a forum with farmers and beekeepers.
Ms Aitchison said she spoke with shadow agriculture minister Mick Veitch, who asked questions about the outbreak in Budget Estimates on September 5.
Those questions focused around the sentinel hives at the Port of Newcastle, the process of eradication and the issues facing commercial and recreational beekeepers.
Ms Aitchison said that was the best "streamlined response" at the time.
She said her staff had contacted NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders and requested a meeting.
Ms Dempster said the problem was bigger than just beekeepers and the effect on farmers and their crops was not being taken seriously.
