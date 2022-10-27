Plant one foot in today and one foot in yesterday with Morpeth Museum's Now and Then exhibition.
The former Morpeth courthouse, which is now a museum located at Swan Street, has opened an exhibition that is a flashback into the town's rich history.
A collection of photographs taken by Morpeth Museum volunteer Alan Todd showcases the changes that Morpeth has seen overtime.
Mr Todd holds an original photo taken decades ago in front of the same site as it is today and said he first learnt the technique 12 years ago.
"You can put a subject into the now by holding the original photo in front of the camera," he said.
Queen's Wharf, Campbells Store, the old Morpeth courthouse and the old Morpeth rail line are some of the featured sites that have been captured by Mr Todd.
"Some of the buildings no longer exist, some have been refurbished and others are very much still the same," he said.
Morpeth museum volunteer Sue Thomas said: "People often go for a walk up the street to take a look at some of the spots Alan has taken the photos."
A resident of Berry Park, Mr Todd said he is passionate about Morpeth's history.
"If people just saw a picture, they wouldn't know where it was, but if you put it into a larger picture with the background as it is now more people would recognise it," he said.
The exhibition is open on Thursdays to Sundays from 11am to 2pm.
There are no bookings required to come along, but there is a $2 entry fee for adults.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
