Maitland's Braedyn Crowley scoops Northern NSW NPL Men's awards

Maitland Magpies joint-skipper Braedyn Crowley has scooped the major men's awards at the annual Northern NSW NPL awards.
Crowely won the NPL Men's Player of the Year Award, Players' Player of the Year and received the Media Player of the Year Award to go along with the Golden Boot for his outstanding haul of 27 goals, including five hat-tricks.
Maitland Magpies coach Mick Bolch won the NPL Men's Coach of the Year Award after his remarkable comeback from a long-stay in hospital with a life-threatening infection to take the Mapgies to a premiership and grand final.
Crowley's efforts were matched by Warners Bay striker Adriana Konjarski who was NPL Women's Player of the Year and won Golden Boot with an amazing 38 goal haul.
In a nod to Maitland's premiership, Crowley was joined in the team of the year by co-captain Jimmy Thompson and defenders Zach Thomas and Will McFarlane.
The Magpies continued success in the NPLW was recognised with Sophie Jones named in the starting 11 and Sophie Stapleford and keeper Imogene Tomasone on the bench.
Maitland Magpies football manager Mick Mirisch said the awards were fitting rewards for Crowley's tremendous season and Bolch's inspirational comeback to lead his side to their second premiership since promotion to the NPL.
The coveted Fair Play Award went to the Weston Bears in the NPL Men's and Thornton Redbacks FC in Northern League One.
