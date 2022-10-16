Wests skipper Fisher run out on 97 as Plovers post 304 without stars

Western Suburbs skipper Mitchell Fisher was run out on 97 pushing to face the final two deliveries on day one of the Maitland first grade clash against Northern Suburbs at Coronation Oval.
Unfortunately for Fisher, former Wests player Geoffrey Keppie-Watson's return came in straight over the stumps and the Plovers skipper was out three runs short of his ton, but by then Fisher's side was well on top posting 8/308 for the day.
Fisher said while a century would have been nice he couldn't be prouder that his side managed to post a 300-plus total without four of their top six batters from last year's premiership team.
Zac Gayfer made 66 after being given a number of chances by the normally top-class Norths fielders.
Izach Dennis made an important 54 down the order and Riley Harrison and Shannon Threlfo chimed in with 30 and 21 respectively.
Norths skipper Jordan Callinan took 3-66 off 19 overs. David Hancock took 2-158 off 14 and Callan Barber and Rodney Hines picked up a wicket each.
Fisher said he was confident that the bowling would be able to deliver a win a next week, despite Norths still boasting a strong batting line-up even without star all-rounders Lincoln Mills and Cal Gabriel.
"They've got some very good batters, but I think we've got the attack to get the job done," Fisher said.
"Bowling was always going to be our strength going into the season, but I'm wrapped with the batting effort.
"Time will tell how the batting stands up but a score of 300 is terrific effort with four of top six batters from last year's premiership not there.
"That's a really nice start to our premiership defence."
