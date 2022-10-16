City United claimed first inning points against Tenambit Morpeth courtesy of an unbeaten ton by opener Karl Bowd and a five-wicket haul by spinner Andrew Vickery at Morpeth Oval on Saturday.
But the victory came at a cost with star all-rounder Todd Francis straining his side while taking a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Bulls skipper Adam Sidoti for 29.
It was a key moment in the match with the Bulls going from 2-80 to be all out for 128 with Ryan Wind top scoring with 51.
Vickery was the chief destroyer taking 5-33 bowling in tandem with Ryan Merrick who picked up 2-14.
"Andrew and Mezz came on and got seven wickets between them and it changed the game," City United skipper Matt Trappel said
"Outstanding effort by the spin twins, but a different set of twins than what we were used to."
One half of the previous spin twins Nick Bower has retired and the other half Francis was injured in his first over.
Trappel said only time will tell the extent of Francis' injury, but side strains would normally take four to six weeks to recover.
"It's a big loss as he is such an important player for us. One of the best players in the competition with his batting and bowling," Trappel said.
"We are fortunate that we have spin bowling option, but as soon as he is fit he is an immediate starter in our team."
Vickery was freed to bowl on Saturday with Aiden Eather taking the gloves and doing a solid job and making some important late order runs.
In reply to the Bulls 128,City got off to a solid start until Ricky Dent was run out for nine with the score on 29.
Despite wickets falling around him, Bowd batted with control hitting 18 four and two sixes in his innings of 105 not out.
Bowd was joined by Eather with the score on 7/118 and the pair combined for a 37-run partnership with Eather making 24, to see City pass their target and eventually all out for 167.
City United skipper Matt Trappel said Bowd and Wind were the only batters who looked comfortable and took advantage of what was a reasonably good wicket to bat on.
"Karl's 100 out of 160-odd is pretty special. It was unbelievable how easy he made it look. It was so effortless, it was a great innings to watch," Trappel said.
"He has basically chased the target down by himself.
"I think we are just happy to get the win to be honest.
"First game and day one to have the win, no one else got it. To get that advantage with maybe a bit of rain coming this week is a good start.
"We've certainly got a lot to improve on, but there were good signs. Andrew and Mezz bowled well together.
"Our two opening bowlers Izaac Coyle and Tim Baker bowled well getting nicks that either were just wide or short of the fielders."
