The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Bowd ton allows City United to claim first points of season in close win against Bulls

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 16 2022 - 6:25am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Vickery took 5-33 for City United against Tenambit Morpeth Bulls at Morpeth Oval on Saturday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

City United claimed first inning points against Tenambit Morpeth courtesy of an unbeaten ton by opener Karl Bowd and a five-wicket haul by spinner Andrew Vickery at Morpeth Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.