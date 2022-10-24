The latest science-comedy show coming to Maitland is one the audience won't need a degree to understand, because the scientist didn't quite finish one himself - mad indeed.
Ed Matzenik is debuting The Mad Scientist Show at Studio Amsterdam, and he says it'll make you laugh while you learn.
The show delves lightly into everything from the origins of the universe to geology and how the world was put together.
Mr Matzenik is an old 'rock 'n' roller' who's experience in show business started as guitarist for legendary surf band The Atlantics.
In other news:
He then got into more theatrical shows, with a cabaret show that he says played more military bases than any other during the Vietnam War.
He even managed a record studio for The Who.
Mr Matzenik thinks what most locals will know him from though is as a member of blues-rock band Johnny Green's Blues Cowboys.
After a long career in music, Mr Matzenik started studying a science degree at the University of Newcastle when he was in his 50s.
He had long had a passion for science and finding out how things worked.
He never quite finished the degree though, because the ABC put out a documentary on Johnny Green's Blues Cowboys and suddenly the rock and roller was too busy to study.
Mr Matzenik said he thinks he was born to put on a mad scientist show.
"I've got the hair cut, I was just made to do this," he said.
"I run through all of most of the basic sciences, at a level that you would be able to understand when it comes on the news or in a Star Wars movie, then try to throw some jokes in and some good graphics.
"I've always been very interested in it, even while I was doing music I was always into the technical side of it."
Mr Matzenik said the show touches on cosmology, biology, geology and electronics to give a brief history of how the world got to this point.
"When I have a Q&A at the end, if anyone's got any 'crack pot' theories they want to bring up... it can be questions and arguments so it'll be plenty of fun," he said.
Mr Matzenik has lived in Maitland for about 20 years, so it will be special to debut The Mad Scientist Show at Studio Amsterdam.
See The Mad Scientist Show on Saturday, November 5 at Studio Amsterdam, 8pm. Tickets are $20 from eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mad-scientist-show-tickets-413515595277.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.