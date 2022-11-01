The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Police Station front counter reopens

Chloe Coleman
Chloe Coleman
Updated November 1 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 9:30pm
Maitland Police Station and command bus. Picture by Maitland Police Station via Facebook.

Maitland Police Station's front counter has reopened to the public.

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

