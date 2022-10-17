Maitland Police's office has moved temporarily into the command bus which is parked out the front of the station while the building undergoes renovations.
While the station is open, the bus can only fit a limited number of people inside so those with non urgent matters are being asked to consider attending Raymond Terrace Police Station or contact Maitland Police via phone (02 4934 0200).
Those with urgent matters are encouraged to continue to attend in person at 3 Caroline Place, Maitland.
Those needing Police help can also contact the Police Assistance Line on 131 444 or by reporting through the community portal - portal.police.nsw.gov.au.
The station received $700,000 in state funding to upgrade its facilities in October, 2021.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
