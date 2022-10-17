The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Police office relocates to temporary home - the command bus

Updated October 17 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:30am
Maitland Police Station and command bus. Picture by Maitland Police Station via Facebook.

Maitland Police's office has moved temporarily into the command bus which is parked out the front of the station while the building undergoes renovations.

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

