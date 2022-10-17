A MAN has been found lying near the wreckage of a light plane crash, lucky to have survived after his aircraft "exploded into flames".
Just before 2pm Monday a Cessna aircraft crashed at Luskintyre, near the airfield.
The light plane "exploded in flames as it crashed into a field on approach to an airstrip, 50-metres from Luskintyre Road, north-west of Maitland," according to Fire and Rescue NSW.
Early reports from NSW Ambulance state there was one person on board - a man in his 40s - and he has suffered severe burns to his body in the crash.
Fire crews from Rutherford and Branxton-Greta fire stations were quickly on the scene and covered the area with fire retardant foam.
Police, paramedics and a specialist medical team on board the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were also called to the crash site. No further details are available at this time.
The incident comes in the same month a man died in a helicopter crash at Maitland Vale. Police, firefighters and emergency services were called to the scene, about 10 kilometres north of Maitland, around 4.20pm on October 6 where they found a Bell 'Jet Ranger' helicopter had crashed into a riverbank, killing the pilot.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
