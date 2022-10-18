Maitland Maroon too strong for younger brother Gold in CNZ under-17 cricket

Maitland Maroon survived a mid-game scare to claim local bragging rights over young brother Gold in the opening round of the Central North Zone Col Dent Shield under-17 competition at Thornton Oval on Sunday.
Maroon, the upper-age Maitland team, posted 4/243 and then dismissed Gold for 163 in a highly entertaining game.
Maroon openers Tom Thorpe and Harry Scowen got their side off to a strong side with an opening partnership for 109 when Scowen was caught for 48 off the bowling of Will Scanes.
In other cricket news
Thorpe continued to dominate the bowling until he was dismissed on 96 just four runs short of his 100 after he was caught behind off the bowling of Darcy Emmett.
Emmett sent a scare through the Maroon line-up with a fiery spell of bowling claiming the wickets of Thorpe, Charlie Walker (28) and Jaxon Brooks (1) to see them stumble from 1-176 to be 4-180.
However, Oscar Walker 40 not out off just 35 balls and Max Field 19 not out wrested control of the match.
The wickets fell early and regularly as Gold mounted their chase, losing dangerous opener Will Parkinson for a duck caught by Harry Scowen off the bowling of first-grade experienced paceman Izaac Coyle.
When the other opener Hayden Lucas was run out for 10, Gold were in trouble at 2-21.
Will Scanes with 54 off 66 balls was the stand out with the bat, with Oska Greentree 18, Charlie Barnes 13 and Emmett 16 not out making good contributions.
The wickets were shared around the Maroon bowlers with Charlie Walker 3-29 and Coyle 2-28 leading the way.
In other Col Dent Shield games, Tamworth Blue secured a five-wicket win in the 16th over against Coalfields at Cook Park in Scone.
Coalfields were all out for 75 with Hayden Deakin (12), Ashton Blake (12) and Mac Crowe (11) the only batters to reach double figures.
Lachlan Yule picked up 3-7 for Coalfields, but Tamworth Blue were comfortable winners.
In the final game, Inverell 5/156 defeated Namoi 10/155.
Maitland Maroon has made a winning start to the Under-15 John Kilborn Shield accounting for Armidale Bushrangers by 60 run and Coalfields recorded a three-wicket win against Maitland Gold in their games at Scone on Sunday.
Maitland Maroon made 9/155 from their 50 overs with Dash Baker top scoring with 45 and Charlie Cotten making a quick fire 22.
Armidale were all out for 95 in the 29th over with Thomas Long taking 4-25 and Charlie Jones taking 3-14.
Coalfields successfully chased down Maitland Gold's total of 157 posting 7/160 in the 35th over.
Chayce Smith top scored with 36 for Gold, with Billy Ellis making 26 and captain Tremayne Small making 21 off just 12 balls.
Mason Knodler (3-16) and Blake Scott (3-35) both picked up three wickets for Coalfields and Siaan Carman took 2-35.
Knodler, from Singleton, completed a man-of-the-match performance finishing on 54 not out for Coalfields. Quinn MacClure was the most successful Gold bowler taking 2-25.
In the other games Tamworth Gold 7/281 defeated Gunnedah 10/76 and Tamworth Blue 1/29 defeated Narrabri 9/28.
Maitland Maroon under-13s wore black armbands in memory and respect of their former coach Peter "Blocka" Edwards in Sunday's game against Armidale at Scone.
They didn't disappoint him either with a 30-run win in the first games under new coaches Lachlan Page and Max Farmer, who were not long ago playing their first representative games as under-13s.
The batsmen set the tone posting 184 off their 40 overs, with Charlie Lovegrove making 39, Riley Cadman 38 and Blake Coyle 22.
In making their tribute to Edwards, who sadly passed away in March this year aged 57, the team management said he had a great influence over many juniors over the years and particularly this team over the past seasons.
"Definitely a person and coach who is greatly missed by players and parents alike."
The Coalfields top order fired to post a healthy 4/200 and then the bowlers and fielders completed the job to restricting Maitland Gold to 8/111.
The 89-run victory took Coalfield to the top of the table equal on four points with Tamworth Gold and Blue.
Lochie Lennard top scored with 49, Keedan Blake made an unbeaten 39 and Cooper Clarke 25.
In reply, George Williamson top scored with 21 for Gold and Braiden Ball and Udan Iddagoda Hewage both made 20.
Matthew Hollis was the chief wicket taker for Coalfields with 3-6 and Max Clark took 2-11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.