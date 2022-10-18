The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Maroon too strong for younger brother Gold in CNZ under-17 cricket

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 18 2022 - 2:47am, first published 1:00am
Maitland Gold fast bowler Darcy Emmett sent a shudder through the Maitland Maroon batting line up with three quick wickers in the Central North Zone Under-17 clash at Thornton Oval on Sunday, October, 16, 2022.

Maitland Maroon survived a mid-game scare to claim local bragging rights over young brother Gold in the opening round of the Central North Zone Col Dent Shield under-17 competition at Thornton Oval on Sunday.

