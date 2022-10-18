AJ Meleisea Murray player of year as Goannas salute best of 2022

The Cessnock Goannas honoured a new arrival and one of their club stalwarts at their 2022 awards on Saturday night.
AJ Meleisea Murray took out the coveted Norm Henderson Goodsir and Cooper Award for the first grade Player of the Year and in one of the best of many great seasons forward Kori Barber won the Best Forward and Mark Watson Achievement Award and was presented with life membership.
Barber was also recognised for his 150th first grade game milestone along with Reed Hugo and Harry O'Brien who played their 100th first grade games and Brent Mendyk, who was unable to attend, who played his 100th club game.
In a nod to just how important volunteers are in the running of football club, the Goannas introduced a new award in conjunction with Calvary, the Community Care Award. Presented by Calvary's Maxene Vernon, the inaugural winner was Merv McLennan who received a $500 gift card.
The Reserve Grade Player of the Year Award was won by Hayden Regan, the Under-19s was taken out by Addison Peel and Ash Musgrove won the Ladies League Tag award.
The Aileen Scott/Graham Robertson Club Person of the Year award was presented to Bill Hirst and the Ron Sadler Most Dedicated award went to Josh Day.
The Jack Bourke Rookie of the Year was won by Tyrone Nean and the George Ambrum Most Improve award went to Josh Cagney. The Henry Tatana Coaches Award was won by Harvey Neville.
The Mark Hemsworth highest try scorer award was shared by Tyrone Nean and Mitch Schreiber.
Best back: Sam Clune
Best forward: Kori Barber
Players' player: Wyatt Shaw
First grade debuts: Tyrone Nean, Hayden Reagan, Tyson Geering, Caleb Garvie and Fletcher Sharpe
Best back: Will Sanders
Best forward: Brent Mendyk
Most improved: Angus MacKenzie
Coach award: Lane Jurd and Hayden Regan
Players player: Brent Mendyk
Best back: Ash Musgrove;
Best forward: Liv Rostron and Jorja Southwell
Most Improved: Alexa Pilgrim
Coach award: Lena Cartwright
Players' player: Lena Cartwright
Best back: Jack Giddings
Best forward: Will Leonard
Most improved: Tyler Threadgate
Coach award: TJ Roe
Players' player: Addison Peel and Tom Page
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.