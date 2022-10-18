The Maitland Mercury
The free Maitland Environmental Awareness Event is on Sunday, October 23, 2022

Updated October 18 2022 - 3:20am, first published 3:10am
A green tree frog.

Bring the whole family to a free Maitland Environmental Awareness Event and take the opportunity to meet a range of creatures.

