Justis Gerrard wins Maitland Blacks 2022 player of year award

Justis Gerrard has celebrated his first season with the Maitland Blacks by winning the 2022 Jack Lynch Medal for the first grade best and fairest.
The dynamic forward also claimed the 2022 first grade players' player while his brother Caileb took out the prestigious Dom Punch Award as the club players' player.
The club also honoured 2022 Anderson Medal winner Nick Davidson who won his second medal after first claiming it in 2015.
While the Blacks did not break their first grade premiership drought, it was an incredible successful year for the club with first, second and third grades all making the finals and the women, fourth grade and under-18s beaten grand finalists.
Wendy Whittaker won the Chris Lynch Medal as the women's player of the year.
Ben Taylor won the George Webb Medal as second grade best and fairest, Angus Smith Morgan won the Craig Armstrong Medal for third grade best and fairest, Matthew Ellis took out the Grant Mahony Medal for fourth grade best and fairest and Jake Alps won the Rod Clarke Medal as the under-18 best and fairest.
In other major awards, Vic Davey won the Paul Fletcher Medal for clubman of the year.
The club top try scorer was Riley Woods with 18 tries and the top point scorer was Dane Corben with 140 points.
Two Darren Dimmock Medals for rookie of the year had to be struck with the award shared by Anahli Nailagoliva and Aiden Procopis
1st Grade Best & Fairest Justis Gerrard
1st Grade Player's Player Justis Gerrard
2nd Grade Best & Fairest Ben Taylor
2nd Grade Player's Player Nathan Mahony
3rd Grade Best & Fairest Angus Smith Morgan
3rd Grade Player's Player Jake Nunn
4th Grade Best & Fairest Matthew Ellis
4th Grade Player's Player John Ward
U18's Grade Best & Fairest Jake Alps
U18's Grade Player's Player Lucas Hickling
Women's Best & Fairest Wendy Whittaker
Trevor Holden Memorial Women's Players Player Riley Schulha
100 Club Games Ben Taylor
150 Club Games Sean O'Connor
150 Club Games Luke Perkins
350 Club Games Daniel Lewer
NSW Country Colts Representative Aiden Procopis
NSW Country Colts Representative Coby Wetini
NSW Country Cockatoo's Representative Harrison Chapman
NSW Country Girls Under-18 Representative Ruby Bennett
NSW Country Girls Under-18 Representative Harriet Neville
NSW Country Girls Under-18 Representative Paige Cleary
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.