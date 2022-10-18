A man who suffered burns to about 80 per cent of his body when an aircraft exploded and crashed near Maitland this week has been described as an experienced pilot who is popular in the aviation community.
David Jardine, 48, remained in Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday afternoon.
The Air Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is continuing its investigation into what caused the crash near the Luskintyre airfield.
The incident adds to a horror fortnight in the region's skies, after a man died in a helicopter crash at Maitland Vale - about 10km from Maitland - on October 6.
Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Australia CEO Benjamin Morgan, who was with Mr Jardine's family at the Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday, told the ACM that the former RAAF member "did an extraordinary job" bringing the plane to the ground away from a populated area.
He said Mr Jardine departed Maitland airfield a few kilometres from the crash scene before a fire is believed to have been discovered in the aircraft, prompting the experienced pilot to perform a forced landing.
"He's in a very serious way," Mr Morgan said.
"He's obviously through the first 24 hours which is a critical milestone but he still has quite a journey in front of him. Everyone is just standing by at the moment to see how things progress in the next 24 to 48 hours."
Mr Jardine has long been involved with the association, serving on the tech panel for bush pilot aviation.
"David is very broadly and widely known throughout the general aviation community," Mr Morgan said.
"He is just one of those guys - everybody who knows him is friends with him. He is widely respected and loved across the general aviation community.
"This accident is being deeply felt not only by his family, but also by a great number of us. The outpouring of support is greatly appreciated by his family. We are asking everyone to have David in their minds."
Paul Bennet, the well-known stunt pilot based in Maitland, said Mr Jardine was a "very experienced" flyer who is "well liked".
"I am not sure what went wrong," Mr Bennet said.
"The pilot is experienced and a great guy."
Mr Jardine was found near the wreckage of the Mooney light aircraft in a field near the Luskintyre airfield, northwest of Maitland, about 2pm on Monday.
Fire and Rescue NSW said the aircraft "exploded in flames" as it crashed.
He suffered severe burns to 80 per cent of his body as well as multiple fractures and was placed in an induced coma before being air-lifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.
ATSB investigators arrived at the scene from Canberra on Tuesday afternoon. Their first task was to use a drone to take photos of the site.
The incident comes less than a fortnight a man died in a helicopter crash at Maitland Vale, when a Bell Jet Ranger chopper crashed into a riverbank.
