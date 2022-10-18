The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

David Jardine, pilot seriously burned in plane crash at Luskintyre near Maitland, described as well-liked experienced flyer

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former RAAF member David Jardine was seriously injured in a plane crash at Luskintyre this week. Picture supplied

A man who suffered burns to about 80 per cent of his body when an aircraft exploded and crashed near Maitland this week has been described as an experienced pilot who is popular in the aviation community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.