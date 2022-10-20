The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

City United hopeful of good news on star all-rounder Todd Francis' injury

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 20 2022 - 6:27am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City United's star all-rounder Todd Francis is doubled-over in pain after straining his side in his opening over of the 2022-23 first grade cricket season. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

City United are sweating on a report on how many weeks star all-rounder Todd Francis will miss with a side strain suffered in his first over of the 2022 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.