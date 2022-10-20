City United are sweating on a report on how many weeks star all-rounder Todd Francis will miss with a side strain suffered in his first over of the 2022 season.
Francis will definitely miss day two on Saturday, when Tenambit Morpeth start their second innings with a 39-run deficit after City bowled them out for 128 and then were all out for 167.
The former Maitland first grade player of they year was doubled-over in pain after taking a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Bulls skipper Adam Sidoti.
In other cricket news:
He didn't bowl any further which was a definite sign it wasn't good as Francis is regarded as not only one of the most talented but toughest players in the competition,
His ability to play under duress is legend after almost single-handedly beat Western Suburbs on one leg in one game after straining his hamstring early in the match.
City skipper Matt Trappel said the initial prognosis was not good, but Francis was undergoing further tests this week and they were still hoping for good news from the doctors.
"Hopefully it will only be a couple of weeks," Trappel said of Francis' recovery time. "He was keen as anything for the season and after the first over he bowled he got injured."
Ironically, the game turned in City's favour after Francis' injury with the Bulls going from 2-80 to be all out for 128 with Ryan Wind top scoring with 51.
Andrew Vickery was the chief destroyer taking 5-33 bowling in tandem with Ryan Merrick who picked up 2-14.
Opener Karl Bowd ensured a first inning lead making 105 not out in City's total of 167.
With wickets falling around him, Bowd played with control, hitting 18 fours and two sixes never looking troubled.
He was joined by Aiden Eather with the score on 7/118 and the pair combined for a 37-run partnership with Eather making 24, to see City pass their target.
Trappel said while he lost the toss, he had always intended to bowl first to take advantage of the conditions and was delighted to have six points with uncertainty over
"Some teams put on some really big scores and it looks pretty impressive and our win was a little bit ugly but I'd take the win," he said.
"This season I think each win will be crucial.
"For us to get the six points on day one of the first game, I couldn't be happier. It doesn't matter how we got there as long as we come away with the win."
Trappel said he expected the weather to play a huge part in the first half of the season in particular with the spectre of wash-outs looming large.
While this would create difficulties for all teams, Trappel said a captain had to be careful to not second guess himself and make decisions based on weather forecasts.
"You've got to play the conditions on the day, but when conditions are slightly in your favour you need to take advantage of it," he said.
"I didn't win the toss of the weekend but I was going to bowl anyway. We thought the condition were ripe to try and go after it on day one.
"It's really key to look at the conditions on the day. You can't play the season for weather.
"When it does come in your favour and it's 50/50 or slightly favouring bowling you might want to look at bowling first and chasing runs so you get a result as early as possible. We had 44 overs and made sure we had the first innings win on day one."
The forecast is for 70 per cent chance of 5-10mm of rain on Friday and Saturday.
