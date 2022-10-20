Pharmacy adds diabetes care to its services

Maitland's high incidence of diabetes has prompted a local pharmacist to learn more about the chronic disease so she can help make a difference in care for local diabetics.
Telarah Pharmacy has added diabetes care to its list of services, with pharmacist and owner Caroline Enright having completed her Diabetes Educators course.
Ms Enright decided to return to university to become a Diabetes Educator after learning that a significant amount of Australia's health budget is being spent on diabetes. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an estimated $3 billion of expenditure in the national health system was attributed to diabetes in 2018-19, including $1.2 billion for hospital services.
She works Monday to Thursday and is available during that time for a free consultation to discuss diabetes care. Ms Enright can also sign forms and submit them to NDSS on behalf of the patient and provide any additional help or information. "If people can buy their scripts here, I can see them as many times as they need to get their problem solved," she said.
Ms Enright said it would be rewarding to make a difference in diabetes care around the Maitland area. "Because there is such a high percentage of people with diabetes, I hope it becomes a good resource for them to draw on," she said.
The Telarah Pharmacy team is helping Ms Enright to provide quality health services to the community. "They are the best team I've worked with and it makes a huge difference to how well I can do my job," she said.
Ms Enright who has been an accredited pharmacist for 15 years and bought the Telarah Pharmacy three years ago has always had a passion for health care. She was a nurse for eight years before studying to become a pharmacist, and understands it can be difficult for people who aren't in private health insurance to access quality health care.
"I want to be able to provide that access and make it more accessible," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
