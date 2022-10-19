Have you had a peek at Preschool Lane's splashy new look?
Artist Patrick Hunter/Inkhunter poured his passion for environmental issues into this piece. He said the native tree and gum leaf sit alongside rippling waves, as well as a fingerprint and footprint.
He said the piece, carried out by three artists over five days, represented 'our impact on the environment, as well as the unique markings we leave behind us as we move through life, on the people and the places around us. "Creating a better environment, it's not just about protecting the natural environment - it's also about leaving a positive impression on the people in our lives too," he said.
This is just the first of seven laneways set to change in the coming months, with both temporary and permanent installations planned to pop up and breathe new life into our city centre www.maitland.nsw.gov.au/maitlanes It's paid for through grant funding acquired via the State's Streets as Shared Spaces program.
