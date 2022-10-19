The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Artist Patrick Hunter poured his passion for environmental issues into this Preschool Lane piece

Updated October 19 2022 - 4:30am, first published 3:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Patrick Hunter in Preschool Lane. Picture Maitland City Council.

Have you had a peek at Preschool Lane's splashy new look?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.