The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Local artist has been selected for Sculpture by the Sea.

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:48am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Tipping at his gallery in High Street, Maitland. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

Maitland based artist and poet Richard Tipping has had a lot on his schedule, including an exhibition of his works at a prestigious Sydney event and a book launch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.