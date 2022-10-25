Maitland based artist and poet Richard Tipping has had a lot on his schedule, including an exhibition of his works at a prestigious Sydney event and a book launch.
Dr Tipping first opened his gallery, WordXImage in High Street, Maitland in May last year and has recently held his sixth exhibition at the gallery which opened on Saturday, October 22 and will open again on October 29 from 12pm to 5pm.
This latest exhibition, which features works by Gary Willis, is coinciding with Sculptures by the Sea at Bondi and the launch of Dr Tipping's book, Hear the Art: Visual Poetry as Sculpture.
As part of the Maitland Indie Writers Festival and Art Fest, Dr Tipping launched the book at Studio Amsterdam in High Street, Maitland on Sunday, October 23.
Hear the Art: Visual Poetry as Sculpture, is a book of poems as an art collection of Dr Tipping's sculptures.
Dr Tipping first began the art practice of using sign language more than 40 years ago and this year's Sculpture by the Sea will be the eleventh time his sculptures have been selected for the event.
His installation at the Bondi event is a series of four sign sculptures, with the overall title named The Sanctuary of Distance.
The sculptures, which are made from reflective tape, aluminum sheet and a galvanised pole have been a work in progress, he said.
Dr Tipping said one of the sculptures was originally selected in the 2020 exhibition of Sculptures by the Sea, but the event was cancelled due to COVID.
"I have since expanded this piece to four sculptures," he said.
Dr Tipping said the poetry present in the sculptures was designed to serve as a gift for people in hospital and for their loved ones experiencing the anxieties of illness.
"This work brings the template of a "Danger" sign into new use both as a cry of distress ('Oh No') and as a space for resolution and repair ('Oh Yes')," he said.
Sculpture by the Sea has made a return to the Bondi to Tamarama Beach coastal walk as the world's largest free to the public sculpture exhibition.
The spectacular coastal walk will be transformed into a two kilometre-long sculpture park over three weeks featuring 100 sculptures by artists from Australia and across the world and will run until November 7.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
