Two vehicle crash, one west-bound lane closed on New England Highway, South Maitland

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated October 19 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:16am
West-bound traffic on the New England Highway, South Maitland at about 4.10pm, Wednesday, October 19. Picture supplied.

A two vehicle crash on the New England Highway at Louth Park Road, South Maitland is causing delays for west-bound traffic, with one of two lanes closed.

