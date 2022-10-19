Two vehicle crash, one west-bound lane closed on New England Highway, South Maitland

A two vehicle crash on the New England Highway at Louth Park Road, South Maitland is causing delays for west-bound traffic, with one of two lanes closed.
A motorist caught in the traffic said police, ambulance rescue and fire fighters are all on the scene.
According to the motorist, it looked like the vehicles had collided near the United Service Station at about 4.10pm.
East bound traffic is not currently affected.
Police are directing west-bound traffic through the remaining open lane.
Visit www.livetraffic.com/incident-details/138388 for the most up to date details.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
