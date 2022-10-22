Town hall host to bouts, balls and Dame Nellie

Town Halls in Australian communities are significant, often imposing buildings, and so it is in Maitland.
The High Street site on which Maitland Town Hall sits was first settled in 1823 by Patrick Maloney, one of the original convict farmers from 1818, and in 1830 the Maitland Inn was built on it.
This hotel traded for 45 years before giving way to the more substantial Justice Hotel which opened in 1878. The Justice was one of more than 20 hotels on High Street at that time.
In 1885 the site was bought by the colonial government. It was intended initially for a courthouse, but the flood-prone site was not favoured for that purpose. Some also thought that the site, on a major and noisy street, was not appropriate for a judicial building.
In 1888 the West Maitland Municipal Council was granted the site for a town hall. To that point the council, after its inauguration in 1863, had a number of temporary homes (including the nearby Royal Arch Hotel in Devonshire Street) but no permanent base.
Plans were immediately developed to build a major structure, and a design competition was held. The design of a 25-year-old Oakhampton architect, James Scobie, was chosen, and local builder Henry Noad won the tender to construct it to include council chambers, offices and a large hall. The town hall was formally opened in March 1890.
The Maitland Mercury published a detailed description of the Victorian neoclassical building, inside and out, calling it "a noble edifice". The top of its dome was 84 feet six inches (21 metres) above the level of High Street, and the main hall was 100 feet (30 metres) in length. A clock was installed in the tower in 1936 and after World War II there were several makeovers.
The building became the Town Hall of the City of Maitland in 1945 after the amalgamation of West Maitland, East Maitland and Morpeth councils. In 1956, the Lower Hunter Shire was absorbed.
The building has seen many major events, probably none more commented upon than the appearance of famous Australian soprano, Dame Nellie Melba, in 1909. Her concert attracted 800 people, some of them on temporary seating installed for the occasion. Reputedly, this crowd has never been surpassed for size since. Many plays have been produced in the hall, there have been boxing bouts, flower shows, public meetings, balls, dances, religious functions, polio vaccinations, book launches and flood commemorations.
During times of flood the main hall has been a refuge for scores of people made temporarily homeless. In the 1955 flood, the water was well over a metre deep in the hall and people had to retreat to the stage.
The Maitland Town Hall has been the focus of political life and community activity in Maitland throughout its 132-year life.
This article is based in part on Maitland Town Hall: Historical Study by Ian Jack and Jyoti Somerville (1999), commissioned by the Maitland City Council.
