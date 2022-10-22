Town hall host to bouts, balls and Dame Nellie

The building has seen many major events, probably none more commented upon than the appearance of famous Australian soprano, Dame Nellie Melba, in 1909. Her concert attracted 800 people, some of them on temporary seating installed for the occasion. Reputedly, this crowd has never been surpassed for size since. Many plays have been produced in the hall, there have been boxing bouts, flower shows, public meetings, balls, dances, religious functions, polio vaccinations, book launches and flood commemorations.