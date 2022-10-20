Free legal help is available at Maitland Library on Friday, October 21.
Hunter Community Legal Centre (HCLC) has enlisted the help of a telepresence robot to deliver free legal advice.
The robot, nicknamed M.A.R.L.A (mobile, accessible remote legal assistant) lets those attending the library get a family law consultation through a secure face-to-face like experience, connecting live with the HCLC legal team.
The team will be at Maitland Library from 10am to 1pm.
HCLC provides family law assistance in parenting, property in marriage and de facto relationships and divorce matters.
Hunter CLC has a long tradition of providing legal outreach across the Hunter region and Maitland Library is a perfect partner," HCLC principal solicitor Brownwyn Ambrogetti said.
"We thank them for their help in delivering these services to more of the community,."
A HCLC paralegal will also attend Maitland Library on Thursdays from 10am to 1pm as part of the firm's AVO duty service at Maitland court.
Not for-profit services like HCLC use telepresence technologies to provide better access to services.
Similar telepresence units have been used around Australia in schools, hospitals and aged care to deliver health care and educational services.
