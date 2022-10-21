Fresh off the back of her World Monologue Games win, Lou Chapman is bringing her one-woman show to Sun Street Studios for IF Maitland.
The Lou Chapman Show won Best Performance and was nominated for Best Show and Best Newy Show at Newcastle Fringe in March.
Now, it's coming to Maitland on Sunday, October 23 for a night of theatrical monologues, misfit characters and hilarious rants.
The show features six unique monologues, with one written by Maitland's very own Helen Hopcroft.
Ms Chapman, who lives in Newcastle, said she's looking forward to bringing the show to Maitland.
"I can't wait, I just saw the venue yesterday, Sun Street Studios and I met Jeff and Lisa, they're amazing," she said.
"People love the venue."
Ms Chapman said the idea for the show started when she approached some playwrights and directors who she admired, and asked them to write her a monologue.
"The results have just been spectacular," she said.
Working over zoom during the COVID-19 lockdown let Ms Chapman work with writers from all over the world.
In one piece, she's doing yoga while telling the story, another is set on a road trip and another she tells the story from the bath.
The six monologues performed are:
A Real Thing by Vanessa Bates is the piece that won Ms Chapman the World Monologue Regional Finals - endurance section, getting both the judge's and the people's choice votes on October 8.
She will now go on to represent Australia in the Global World Monologue Games event on November 19.
The Lou Chapman Show is on at Sun Street Studios, Maitland on Sunday, October 23 at 7pm. Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/the-lou-chapman-show-tickets-427000579227.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
