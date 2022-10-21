Minor flooding is expected to occur at Maitland as a series of rain systems move through the city over the next few days.
The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed it expects minor flooding in the Lower Hunter River - downstream of Singleton - and also in the Wollombi Brook.
Residents are encouraged to monitor conditions and move stock and equipment to higher ground if minor flooding would affect their paddocks.
"A low pressure system is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across New South Wales for the remainder of Thursday into Friday, before weakening, but will be quickly followed by another rain-bearing system on the weekend," the statement said.
The NSW State Emergency Service has urged residents to stay informed with updates on the SES website and on its Facebook page.
"If you have a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate," the statement said.
"Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel."
The SES has again warned of the dangers of floodwater and urged motorists not to drive through it.
"Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget. Fines may apply," the statement said.
"Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers. People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.
"If you are likely to be isolated due to flooding, stock up on essential items now. Farmers should consider moving pumps and farm equipment to higher ground."
