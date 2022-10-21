Continuing wet forces cricket cancellations across Maitland district

Continued wet weather has cut a swathe through weekend cricket fixtures with the vast majority of games in senior and junior grades abandoned because grounds were too wet.
The cancellations announced as of 8am on Saturday were for all first grade fixtures apart from the game between Thornton and Raymond Terrace at Thornton Oval with a call yet to be made on whether it will proceed.
All second grade matches apart from the game between Raymond Terrace and Thornton at King Park 1 have been washed out.
The third grade game between Raymond Terrace and Tenambit has been transferred to Mt Pleasant Street, with the four other games all off.
All the fourth grade games are off except the match between Easts Blue and Tenambit Gold which has been moved from Shamrock Hill Oval to Fieldsend Oval.
The 5th grade between Thornton and Tenambit at A & D Lawrence Synthetic is off as are the B-grade game between Tarro and Raworth and the C-grade games between The Belmore and SMR and Kookaburras and Paterson.
The Bureau of Meteology reported 16.2mm of rain at Maitland airport on Friday following 6.2mm on Thursday.
