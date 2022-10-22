Hunter Valley to the Hill of Grace for Gwyn Olsen

It may not be the biggest job in Australian winemaking, but it's mighty close.
Newcastle's Gwyn Olsen has just been named senior winemaker for the iconic Henschke winery in Eden Valley after a rigorous recruitment process that attracted the cream of the country's winemaking talent.
To put it in perspective, if Penfold's Grange is the pinnacle of Australian multi-vineyard shiraz blend, then Henschke's famed Hill of Grace, at the none-too-shabby asking price of $900 a bottle, is universally accepted as the best single vineyard shiraz. For serious buyers, it's a hot ticket item indeed and sells out every year.
Add in their Hill of Roses Shiraz at $430 a pop and the Mount Edelstone Shiraz at $235 and you can see why James Halliday says it is "regarded as the best medium-sized wine producer in Australia". All up they produce about 40,000 cases, with prices starting in the mid-$20 range, but where the overarching theme is quality.
And for Olsen who, at 39, already has a highly impressive track record in the Hunter Valley, most recently as head winemaker for Pepper Tree Wines, it's an opportunity she couldn't refuse - even though she readily acknowledges the responsibility that goes with it.
"Senior winemaker at Henschke? That's not an opportunity that comes along very often," she said.
"It's a sixth-generation family operation that's renowned for its quality. And they believe in sustainable, organic and biodynamic vineyard management and winemaking practices, which really interests me even though I don't know a whole lot about it. So there's a lot to like.
"When I saw the job advertisement, I got my CV together and applied."
As you'd expect for a job of this prestige, the vetting process was extensive.
"First up was a Zoom interview and I always find them difficult," Olsen said. "You know, the sound seems to drop in and out, and then there can be a slight time delay, or the screen freezes. So when it was over I wasn't sure I'd done too well. I wasn't expecting to hear from them again."
She needn't have worried. She made it down to the final four and was flown to South Australia for a personal interview with the Henschke senior management team, including managing director and chief winemaker Stephen Henschke.
As a mother of two young ones - Theodore 4, and Margo, four months - she wanted to get to the Eden Valley and back in a day, which involved leaving Newcastle at 5am and getting home at 1am the next morning.
"I had to take two wines I've made for them to assess, and then I had to taste and critique three Henschke wines," she said.
"It was a bit nerve-wracking but meeting the senior management team was what actually convinced me of how badly I wanted the job. It was a real collegiate approach, which I liked. And it was also obvious how committed they all are to the brand."
Still, packing up and leaving Newcastle - even for such a plum job - isn't easy.
"We have a home in New Lambton and we're settled here, our friends are here, we love the beach and the lifestyle," she said.
"When I told Theo that he would be going to a new school all he wanted to know was if his best friend Wolfgang was coming too, which was funny but sad at the same time.
"My husband Matt does a lot of the heavy lifting with the kids, especially when I'm on vintage, and I can't pretend he wanted to leave Newcastle either. He's also in the wine industry and fortunately it looks like he'll be able to work from home in the Barossa and come back to Newcastle when required which is good."
Their plan is to rent the New Lambton home and, hopefully in the near future, buy a bit of land in the Barossa.
So, all in all, no regrets?
"No, it's just too good an opportunity. I didn't want to look back in year to come and think coulda, shoulda, woulda."
