Joint skippers Crowley and Thompson Magpies men's best as Jones wins women's award

Joint Maitland Magpies skippers Braedyn Crowley and Jimmy Thompson have shared the men's Player of the Year award while Sophie Jones clamed the women's trophy at the Magpies award presentation.
In an outstanding night for Crowley he also took out the first grade Players' Player and Leading Goal Scorer to add to the Northern NSW NPL Men's Player of the Year, Players' Player and Media Player of the Year and Golden Boot awards he won the week before at the league presentation.
Crowley and Thompson formed a formidable combination up front during the Magpies premiership year with Crowley scoring 28 goals and Thompson 14 with the duo setting up each other for a large proportion of those goals as well as providing enormous leadership on field.
In the women's first grade awards, Tahlia Gossner won the players' player award, while Sophie Stapleford and Chelsea Greguric were the joint leading goal scorers.
In major club awards Bruce Graham was the Club Person of the Year and Gavin Wolfe was awarded the Bruce Humphries Award for exceptional dedication and committment.
Sophie Stapleford won the Parliament of NSW - Community Recognition Award.
Lucas Johnson won the Maitland City Council Award for Sporting Achievement and Excellence.
Stapleford also won the Golden Boot for Best Goal Scored - Women for her effort from a free kick in round two against Olympic
Ty Cousins won the men's award for his goal in round three against Edgeworth.
The Most Improved Men's Player of the Year went to Lachlan Webb and the women's award was won by Olivia Hanks.
Most Outstanding: James Thompson/Braedyn Crowley
Player's Player: Braedyn Crowley
Leading Goal Scorer: Braedyn Crowley
Most Outstanding: Sophie Jones
Player's Player: Tahlia Gossner
Leading Goal Scorer: Sophie Stapleford/Chelsea Greguric
Most Outstanding: Taylor Pate
Player's Player: Tarrel Chisunga/Dylan Walker
Leading Goal Scorer: Ben Martin
Most Outstanding Player: Ellen Darby
Player's Player: Alexandra Tagaroulias/Emily Moore
Leading Goal Scorer: Chelsea Greguric
Most Outstanding: Zac Gallagher
Player's Player: Silas Barbarie
Leading Goal Scorer: Ashton McMahon
Golden Boot for Best Goal Scored - Women: Sophie Stapleford (R2 free kick against Olympic)
Golden Boot for BEST Goal Scored - Men: Ty Cousins (R3 v Edgeworth)
Most Improved Player of the Year - Women: Olivia Hanks
Most Improved Player of the Year - Men: Lachlan Webb
Player of the Year - Women: Sophie Jones
Player of the Year - Men: James Thompson/Braedyn Crowley
Parliament of NSW - Community Recognition Award: Sophie Stapleford
Maitland City Council Award for Sporting Achievement & Excellence: Lucas Johnson
Club Person of the Year: Bruce Graham
Bruce Humphries Award - Exceptional Dedication & Committment: Gavin Wolfe
