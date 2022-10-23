The Maitland Mercury
Joint skippers Crowley and Thompson Magpies men's best as Jones wins women's award

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 23 2022 - 3:27am, first published 2:09am
Joint Maitland Magpies skippers Braedyn Crowley and Jimmy Thompson have shared the men's Player of the Year award while Sophie Jones clamed the women's trophy at the Magpies award presentation.

