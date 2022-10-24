Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation's latest funding round, aimed at health, young people and social wellbeing, is open across the Hunter with grant applicants accepted until October 31.
Not-for-profit and community groups delivering assistance to those in need in Maitland and across the Hunter are encouraged to apply.
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Executive Officer, Carly Bush said, funding is on offer to support new or existing community-based projects concerned with the key focus areas of health, young people and social wellbeing.
"We have 700,000 in grants on offer for regional-based not-for-profit charity organisations who make a difference to the lives of people facing disadvantage," she said.
With the rising cost of living Ms Bush said, the need for those in our communities seeking services and support is increasing.
"Those in the Hunter community who were already vulnerable are becoming even more at risk and it's the charities of the region who are doing the most to help out," she said.
To assist with the application process, the Charitable Foundation will be hosting a free, online workshop on Wednesday October 5 from 11am to 12.30pm.
"We encourage organisations that have new or existing projects within our key focused areas of health, young people and social wellbeing to come along to our online workshop," Ms Bush said.
Applications are now open via the Charitable Foundation website and close at 11.59pm October 31.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
