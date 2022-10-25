The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Cost of living hits RSPCA Hunter with more dogs in care than ever before

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:42am, first published October 25 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter has more dogs in care than ever before, with numbers doubling what used to be 'normal'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.