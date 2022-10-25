The RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter has more dogs in care than ever before, with numbers doubling what used to be 'normal'.
The rising cost of living and housing crisis are two of the most common reasons more and more pets are struggling to find a loving home.
Whether families are having to move into homes that don't allow pets, or are hoping to adopt but their current home doesn't allow pets, there are more dogs going into the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter than are going out.
Currently, the shelter has 32 dogs for adoption and until recently the number was up into the 40s.
Before the cost of living soared, the shelter usually had around 20 dogs in care with a healthy rotation coming in and going out.
RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter senior behaviour and rehabilitation trainer Keagan O'Connor said there are still people coming to look to adopt, but less are able to follow through.
"The number of people on-site hasn't gone down dramatically, but I think the amount of people who realistically can look at adopting has definitely gone down," he said.
"I'd love to get them into some good homes, we've given as much love and care as we can here but it's never been a home - that's what they deserve."
Mr O'Connor said it's really tough seeing some pets get overlooked, especially some of the bigger dogs and long-termers.
"Give the bigger dogs a chance, I know they seem a little big scary, they might seem like they're overwhelming but a lot of them are just the biggest, goofiest sweethearts," he said.
The Mercury visited the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter at Rutherford to meet some of the dogs who have been at the shelter for far too long - some for more than 400 days.
Trevor is a five-year-old bullmastiff who has been in the shelter's care for 174 days.
He's a goofy dog who loves a cuddle once he gets to know you, is dog social and loves to play with other dogs.
"He just needs someone who's going to love him and work with him," Mr O'Connor said.
"He's got the brains, he knows his commands, he's a very clever boy he just needs someone who's going to put in that effort and time with him, and give him the love he needs."
As Trevor is a bigger dog he would best suit a home with children over six-years-old.
Bluey is a three-year-old Staghound/Mastiff who has been in the shelter's care for a heartbreaking 424 days.
Bluey didn't have an easy start to life and is looking for a loving home with no other pets, and children over 12-years-old (due to some timid behaviour).
She isn't aggressive around other dogs but isn't comfortable around them.
"Someone looking for a nice, quiet companion I think she'd be really good for that," Mr O'Connor said.
"She loves a cuddle once she gets to know you, like most of them do.
"She's a really sweet dog and I think it's just a visual thing that people often overlook them."
Sadly, only one person has ever come in to meet Bluey.
Cletus is a four-year-old mastiff who has also been in the shelter's care for 424 days.
He and Bluey were rescued together and are the shelter's longest-term residents.
Cletus also had a rough start to life and needs a home where he's the only pet.
Since he can get a bit excited and is a larger dog, any children would need to be over 15-years-old.
"Cletus is honestly the perfect name for him, he's a bit of a goof, he's lovely and I love him to death but he's just not the sharpest little boy," Mr O'Connor said.
"He's a dog that would really benefit from a nice routine, he does really well with a good routine.
"He's a napper, if there's a sunny spot to be found you'll find Cletus in it asleep. He does love his yard time he loves to get out and do a bit of a sprint around and then very quickly tires himself out and goes to sleep."
Draco is a two-year-old Rottweiler/Kelpie who has been in the shelter's care for 143 days.
He's energetic and goofy, and needs a home with children over 15-years-old, due to his energy and size.
He needs to go to an active home where he's the only dog, preferably one with breed experience.
"He's very playful, he's got beans," Mr O'Connor said.
"Personality wise, he falls more to the Rottweiler side of things - he has got energy, he would definitely need a more active home who's willing to walk him probably once a day.
"If someone was looking for a nice walking companion he's really good on lead."
Mr O'Connor said Draco is very sweet but as he, like most dogs, doesn't love shelter life, he acts a bit more stressed than he would be in a home environment, which is not a true representation of his character.
There are lots of pets - dogs, cats, rabbits, horses, birds and more in the shelter right now who need homes.
The shelter is of course looking for people to adopt these pets, but if you are not in a position to adopt there are other ways to help, like fostering a pet or volunteering.
Fostering a pet and getting them out of the shelter for just one week would mean the world to them, as would volunteering to take them on a walk.
"If people are interested in fostering, we cover their food, we cover their medication, we'll give you some toys, we'll give you some beds," Mr O'Connor said.
If you are interested in adopting or fostering a pet, or volunteering, head into the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter at Burlington Place, Rutherford, visit www.rspcansw.org.au/ or call 4939 1555.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
