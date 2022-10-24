The Maitland Mercury
Home/Entertainment/Books

Three Sheets to the Wind by Adam Courtenay launches at Maitland Library

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:45am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Courtenay and his latest book Three Sheets to the Wind. Pictures supplied.

Best selling author Adam Courtenay is launching his new book Three Sheets to the Wind at Maitland Library on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Books
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.