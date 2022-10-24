The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Proposal to allow "compact dwelling types" at Huntlee on public exhibition

Updated October 24 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LWP Property Group has requested an amendment to the Cessnock Development Control Plan to allow for smaller residential lot sizes in the Huntlee town centre. File picture.

A proposal to amend the Huntlee Development Control Plan to allow housing lots as small as 217 square metres in the town centre is now on public exhibition with Cessnock City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.