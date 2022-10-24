A proposal to amend the Huntlee Development Control Plan to allow housing lots as small as 217 square metres in the town centre is now on public exhibition with Cessnock City Council.
The NSW Government is the authority for the Huntlee Major Project Approval and is responsible for any modifications to it, but the council is able to put forward development controls, and is encouraging residents to have their say and attend an information session about the proposed amendments.
Huntlee developer LWP Property Group has applied to the state government to amend the approval to allow for a new medium-density housing lot type known as Urban One, measuring between 217 and 354 square metres.
These lots would accommodate compact dwelling types and would be located around Huntlee's commercial centre and proposed school site.
The Huntlee Development Control Plan, which transitioned to council in 2018, contains detailed planning and design guidelines to support controls in the Local Environment Plan.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said it was important the community participates in the process.
"This is a complex planning matter, and approval of the size of lots at Huntlee will ultimately be decided by the state government," Cr Suvaal said.
"However, through the Development Control Plan, council will be able to bring additional development controls. If council does not put forward additional controls, should the state government approve the modification, council will have very little control over developments in these allotments.
Community information sessions will be held at Huntlee Park on November 1 from 12pm to 3pm, and the Huntlee Project Office on November 3 from 3pm to 6pm.
Have your say at together.cessnock.nsw.gov.au by November 15.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.