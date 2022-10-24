Hunter hospitality venues are among the winners in this year's AHA Awards for Excellence, announced in Sydney on October 24.
East Maitland's Windsor Castle won Best Regional TAB Venue, while Branxton's Huntlee Tavern took the trophy for Best Live Music Venue.
Rutherford's Bradford Hotel, and former dual winner Newcastle's Cambridge Hotel were also nominated for Best Live Music Venue, but newcomer Huntlee Tavern took the title of joint winner with Byron Bay's Beach Hotel.
Huntlee Tavern hosts a variety of entertainment on weekends, including DJ's on Friday's, live entertainment on Saturday nights and soloist performances on Sundays.
Owner-director of the Huntlee Tavern Jason Gavin said the entire team are ecstatic about the result.
"We were up against some very good competition right across the state," he said.
The prestigious event was held at The Cutaway, Barangaroo, for the first time since 2019 and celebrated professional excellence across a record 46 categories.
AHA NSW CEO John Whelan said the annual event celebrates the hard work and achievements of those in the hospitality industry.
"This stand-out list of winners is proof that despite the adversity and impacts of COVID19 our pubs are still some of the best in the world," he said.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.