Cessnock Road at Testers Hollow will be temporarily closed from 6.30pm on Friday, October 28 to 5.30am on Monday, October 31.
Transport for NSW is upgrading Cessnock Road and a detour is required to allow the new road alignment to be connected to the existing road.
About 600 metres of Cessnock Road will be closed temporarily from north of Avery Lane.
A detour via Buchanan Road will be in place for light vehicles and is expected to add around 18 minutes to travel times.
For heavy vehicles, a detour will be in place via John Renshaw Drive which is expected to add around 23 minutes travel time.
Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times and bus services will continue during the closure.
Property access will be maintained during the closure and alternative arrangements for access to and from Avery Lane will be provided.
In the event of wet weather, the closure will be rescheduled to the weekend starting Friday, November 18 or the weekend starting Friday, November 25.
Electronic message boards will be used to update motorists of any changes to the schedule.
Motorists are advised to follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
