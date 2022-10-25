The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Traffic

Cessnock Road at Testers Hollow closed over weekend, detours will be in place

Updated October 25 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detour map for the temporary closure of Cessnock Road, Testers Hollow. Picture supplied.

Cessnock Road at Testers Hollow will be temporarily closed from 6.30pm on Friday, October 28 to 5.30am on Monday, October 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.