It's been an amazing couple of months for Bolwarra Heights teenager Chloe Davidson who is set to fly out for the Czech Republic to compete in the World Sports Aerobics and Fitness Championships.
In between studying and her HSC exams, the 18-year-old has been training hard to represent Australia in two sections at the world championships which will be held at Ostrava, near Prague, from November 2 to 4.
She will be competing in the International Adult Singles and Team Fitness category as part of a seven-member team from Newcastle Sport Aerobics and Fitness.
There is a strong contingent from the Lower Hunter taking part with 16-year-old Blair Fisher from Maitland competing in the Youth International Individual and Pairs, and Cessnock's Elsie Barr, 11, in the Cadet International Individual section.
Davidson finished fifth in the adult international division at the Australian titles in Brisbane in September and her team were crowned national champs.
She said she trained four times a week with the team and then had further training sessions by herself.
At her first international event, Davidson has been competing for the past 10 years and said it was incredibly exciting to make it to the world stage.
