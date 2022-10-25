The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

World Sports Aerobics and Fitness Championships for Bolwarra Heights teenager Chloe Davidson

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:05am, first published October 25 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bolwarra Heights teenager Chloe Davidson competing at the national championships.

It's been an amazing couple of months for Bolwarra Heights teenager Chloe Davidson who is set to fly out for the Czech Republic to compete in the World Sports Aerobics and Fitness Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.