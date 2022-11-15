The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Senior leadership teams across the Hunter are settling into their new roles

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Year 11 students across the Hunter transitioned into their first term of Year 12 early last month, and for some, this was also the beginning of their time as 2023 school leaders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.