Year 11 students across the Hunter transitioned into their first term of Year 12 early last month, and for some, this was also the beginning of their time as 2023 school leaders.
A majority of schools across Maitland and Cessnock have announced their senior leadership teams for 2023 and the young leaders are already running school assemblies and attending leadership functions.
All Saints College, St Mary's College captain Ryan Hodges said he attended the Diocesan Leaders Retreat in Newcastle last month and found the experience to be rewarding.
"I definitely took away how to be a better leader, it was a very good experience," he said.
St Bede's Catholic College at Chisholm is the Hunter's newest high school and in 2023 the school will have their inaugural Year 12 group and senior leadership team.
College captain Eaden Dawson said it is incredibly exciting to be the first ever college captain in St Bede's history.
"I feel both incredibly privileged and honoured to fulfill this leadership position, and to be representing my school community, in which I am so proud of," she said.
Vice-captain Caitlin Price said she feels very privileged to be apart of St Bede's inaugural leadership team and hopes to leave a legacy for future leaders to follow.
"My actions, my words, and my efforts within the community will be recognised and seen by the younger cohorts who will lead our school in future years. Due to this, it is important that I lead with dignity, respect, and kindness, in which I strive to," she said.
The leadership team of five at Maitland Grossmann High School have all been together since the beginning from Year 7 and said they are all very excited to be senior leaders.
"A lot of us have already been in leadership roles so we wanted to continue that on," said Maitland Grossmann senior leader Chloe McDonnell.
At Mount View High School at Cessnock, the group of four senior leaders meet with principal Shane Hookway every Thursday to discuss important matters happening in and around the campus.
Mount View High School senior leader Sienna Newsome said she is looking forward to the opportunity to better the school.
"We've got a couple of ideas going at the moment that we're trying to get started," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
