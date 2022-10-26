DEAN Latter was going to propose to his partner, Anne Bourke, the year that she died at the age of 47, on February 15, 2020.
Instead, she was killed while crossing the road in Heddon Greta.
In a Sydney District court room today (Wednesday, October 26) the woman behind the wheel of the car that killed her, Katie Holmes, 29, of Rathmines, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.
Her jail term dates from the end of the trial at which a jury convicted her of dangerous driving occasioning death, on July 29, 2022, to October 28, 2025.
The earliest date she will be eligible for release on parole is April 28, 2024.
Members of Ms Bourke's family read out victim impact statements in which they detailed the many ways that her death has devastated them
Holmes was speeding at between 25-30 kilometres over the speed limit, experts said during her trial, doing up to 94km/h in a 60km/h zone - and had methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system when her Mazda struck Ms Bourke as she walked across Main Road in Heddon Greta about 10.50pm.
Holmes denied being affected by the drugs in her blood and claimed her speedometer must have been broken.
Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.