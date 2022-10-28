Veteran comedian Adam 'Apple Juice' Jacobs will be bringing a night of laughter and unique fun with his dad jokes and musical comedy to the Maitland Levee.
His stand-up comedy special, Daze Phase, will be held at local restaurant Coquun on the Levee, owned by Daniel O'Leary and Leah Jaunalksnis.
Mr Jacobs said the show is about Tasmania, becoming an older dad and entering midlife.
"My style of comedy is not bogan, it's Tasmanian," he said.
Coquun will host Mr Jacobs' comedy special every Sunday of November from 6.30pm, followed by a meal after the show.
For owners Mr O'Leary and Ms Jaunalksnis, the dinner and show is a first for the venue.
"We host little events downstairs, but the dinner and a show is a bit of an experiment," Mr O'Leary said.
Mr Jacobs has been a comedian for a little over 10 years and moved to Raworth from Melbourne two-and-a-half years ago with his family.
"As far as New South Wales is concerned, this is a completely new show," he said.
Mr Jacobs hinting that there may be a joke about a parrot in his show.
"Some people might come here knowing the parrot joke already, but that is my hope," he said.
In other news:
A frequent of Newcastle Comedy Club, Mr Jacobs said he goes every Tuesday for open mic night which helps him work out the show.
"I have one joke about Jeffery Dahmer, but that's as topical as it gets," he said.
The comedy show will be held on the second floor of Coquun, from its stylish interior to its panorama views of the Hunter River, the venue is one of a kind.
"I think it's a lovely location and it's not a typical performance space," Mr Jacobs said.
Outside of the comedy world, Mr Jacobs is also a casual secondary teacher and said that's where the nickname of 'Apple Juice' came from.
Tickets to the show are $35 each and includes a glass of bubbles, a light snack on arrival and a meal after the show.
"There is no show without Coquun," Mr Jacobs said.
Tickets to his shows can be purchased at https://obee.com.au/coquun/e/adam-jacobs-daze-phase.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.