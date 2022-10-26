Second man charged over alleged East Maitland jewellery store robbery

A second man has been charged over his alleged involvement in the robbery of a jewellery store in East Maitland earlier this year.
Just before 9.30am on Wednesday, July 6, officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were called to a shopping centre on Molly Morgan Drive, East Maitland, following reports of a robbery at a jewellery store.
On arrival, police were told a male approached the store and allegedly used an emergency tool to smash the glass of a jewellery cabinet, before fleeing with a number of items.
Initial inquiries were conducted by local police, before detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad took carriage of the matter under Strike Force Malwood.
As part of ongoing investigations, a 38-year-old man was arrested at a home in Tenambit in September and charged over his alleged role in the incident. He remains before the courts.
Following further inquiries, strike force detectives attended a correctional facility at Silverwater and arrested a 36-year-old man about 9am on Wednesday, October 26.
He was charged with steal from the person value less than $150,000 value, face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence, larceny, and destroy or damage property.
The man was remanded in custody and appeared at Maitland Local Court today, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Thursday, November 3.
