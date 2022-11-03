Steel is infinitely recyclable Advertising Feature

Regional scrap metal dealer Matthews Metal Management (MMM) was acquired by InfraBuild Recycling in November 2019.

The MMM business continues to trade successfully today offering regional NSW exceptional metal and e-waste recycling services from the current five locations. MMM plays a key strategic role in InfraBuild's vertically integrated business.

Steel is a building block of society; our transport network, hospitals, schools, stadiums and homes are built on foundations of steel.

And steel will continue to play an essential role in helping shape our nation's future.

In fact, steel demand is predicted to increase significantly by 2050.

As Australia celebrates National Recycling Week, it's important to recognise one of steel's greatest qualities: it is infinitely recyclable.



Steel can be both recycled to make new steel and upcycled to produce a higher quality of steel.

The primary way this is done is via electric arc furnace-based steelmaking processes, which also produce significantly lower carbon emissions than traditional blast furnace steelmaking methods.

Globally, many steel manufacturers are transitioning or preparing to transition to electric arc furnaces as the industry pursues a decarbonised future.

InfraBuild has been using electric arc furnace-based processes to manufacture steel as part of its long-standing vertically integrated operations, which comprise recycling, manufacturing and distribution and processing.

As more companies adopt these processes, demand for recyclable scrap metals will continue to grow.

At the InfraBuild recycling sites, including the Hexham facility, scrap metals are sourced through local recycling solutions for households, local government, mining, demolition, automotive and waste companies.

In the past year, these facilities have recovered about 1.4 million tonnes of recycled metals across the country.

InfraBuild then uses this scrap metal to manufacture steel billets at one of its two electric arc furnaces at Laverton in Victoria and Rooty Hill in NSW.



These steel billets are then used by InfraBuild and other fabricators to manufacture products which are used in everything from bedding springs and agricultural fencing to the reinforcing in large-scale projects.

This marks steel's full journey in the circular economy - steel that may have once been part of a fridge is shredded and combined with a host of other scrap metals to make new steel, which is then sold back into the market in another product.

It is this notion of the circular economy that makes recycling so important. As more steelmakers adopt electric arc furnace-based methods, demand for scrap will keep growing.