NSW's first Pattysmiths store has opened its doors at Rutherford Marketplace.
The hamburger franchise - which opened on October 20 in the former Video Ezy store on Hillview Street - has a burger menu with a twist and offers dine-in and takeaway options.
Restaurant manager Saritha Plumb said Pattysmiths is one of a kind in Rutherford.
"It's different to what's already around in Rutherford," she said.
With a menu featuring premium burgers, loaded fries and shakes, lunch, dinner and perhaps afternoon tea just got a whole lot more exciting for the Maitland community.
"We certainly want people to have a good experience when they're in-store, but we do aim to have our food out as quick as possible," Ms Plumb said.
The Rutherford franchise is owned by Cijo Anthony and his wife Melissa Anthony and he said the pair first tried Pattysmiths when they lived in Canberra. "We tried their food and we absolutely loved it," he said.
Mr Anthony said the support from the community has been amazing. "We had 3000 menus printed out and they were all gone within five days," he said.
Pattysmiths at Rutherford has created approximately 20 local jobs.
Ms Plumb said the young staff are really thriving and she enjoys working with some great young people. "We will most likely always be looking for more staff and taking resumes," she said.
Pattysmiths is open all day from 11am to 9pm, Monday through to Sunday.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
