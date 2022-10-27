The Maitland Mercury
Maitland City Council hosts free microchipping day at O'Hearn Street Park, Tenambit

Updated October 27 2022 - 5:17am, first published 3:00am
Picture supplied.

The last of three free pet microchipping days organised by Maitland City Council is coming to Tenambit.

