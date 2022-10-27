The last of three free pet microchipping days organised by Maitland City Council is coming to Tenambit.
On Saturday, November 5 from 10am to 2pm, Maitland residents can get their cat or dog microchipped for free at O'Hearn Street Park, Tenambit.
Microchipping pets is not only a legal requirement in NSW, but it helps reunite people with lost dogs and cats faster, saves money and time chasing lost pets, and avoids potential fines.
In addition to free pet microchipping, the Maitland Animal Management Facility team will be on site to provide more information about their subsidised desexing programs, and a council ranger will be in attendance.
Maitland City Council's group manager planning and environment Matt Prendergast said microchipping is an important part of pet ownership.
"Our dream would be to have every dog and cat across Maitland microchipped, and we're hoping that these free events across the city will help us get one step closer to that," he said.
"These free days are a great opportunity to come out and get your pet microchipped, which helps us get your pets home safely if they make a great escape."
No bookings are required, just turn up on the day.
You'll need to bring proof of Maitland residence, like a driver's licence or rates notice, and please make sure that dogs are on leads and cats are contained.
There will be separate zones for small and big dogs, plus cats.
If you believe your animal is aggressive, or could be, please call the Maitland Animal Management Centre on 0438 742 541 prior to attending.
In NSW, all cats and dogs (other than those exempt), must be microchipped by 12 weeks of age or before being sold or given away, whichever happens first.
If you fail to have your cat or dog microchipped, you may also find yourself facing a fine up to $180.
Restricted or declared dangerous dogs that aren't microchipped could attract fines of up to $1,320, but council will not be issuing fines at any of the free microchipping days.
