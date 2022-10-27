The two winners of the Decorate Your Gate competition, run across the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle's 58 schools and 11 early childhood centres, have been announced - and they're both from Maitland.
St John the Baptist Primary School, Maitland, won the primary school section and St Bede's Catholic College, Chisholm won the secondary school section.
Each school will now receive a 10 square-metre locally-themed mural, painted by Mitch Revs and designed in collaboration with the students.
Students decorated their school gates in early September for Child Protection Week (September 4-10) to raise awareness for the theme 'Every child, in every community, needs a fair go'.
St Bede's Catholic College assistant principal Brett Donohue said the school is very excited for Mitch Revs to work on a mural with the students.
He said the artwork was a collaboration between teachers from many faculties like English, science, art and woodwork, and students from year seven right through to year 11 who volunteered their time.
"They really enjoyed it, they did it in their art classes and also in their own time, and piece by piece the wall evolved over several weeks," Mr Donohue said.
"It was really rewarding and students and staff found it very rewarding.
"We'll keep those artworks up there for as long as we can for all to see."
St John the Baptist Primary School acting principal Margaret McCartney said when she found out the school had won, she was so excited for the students.
Students at St John the Baptist created their artwork with individual pieces of calico that were all put together, so every student has a panel up on the fence.
St John the Baptist Primary School primary coordinator Sara Murdoch said it was important every child participated in the artwork.
"We're big advocates for protective behaviors and it was just really important that the children were aware of what child protection is, and how to keep safe in a tricky or unsafe situation," she said.
Director of schools Gerard Mowbray announced the winners in a video message.
"As the director of schools, I would like to convey what a privilege it has been to be entrusted with the judging of the decorate your gate campaign for Child Protection Week," he said.
"I would personally like to thank all participating schools for their engagement, and commend all schools on their wonderful displays right across the Diocese.
"The response says something powerful about our culture that deeply respects and prioritises the support and protection of our young people."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
