The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

St John the Baptist and St Bede's win 10sqm Mitch Revs murals

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated October 27 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St John the Baptist Primary School, Maitland students with their winning artwork. Picture supplied.

The two winners of the Decorate Your Gate competition, run across the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle's 58 schools and 11 early childhood centres, have been announced - and they're both from Maitland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.