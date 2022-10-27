A new road may soon be constructed to prevent the isolation of Oakhampton Heights residents during times of flooding.
Maitland City Council representatives will soon meet with residents, to discuss the possibility of building a replacement road to Scobies Lane - the main access in and out of Oakhampton Heights and Walka Water Works.
Council has been undertaking investigations on available options for improvements and provision of access during times of flood inundation for Oakhampton Heights residents.
At a meeting this week a report was presented to council for adoption of a preferred option.
Councillors supported the officer's recommendation for a second access option. The other alternative was to raise Scobies Lane.
A report said that the second road option would provide the greatest level of flood resilience of the two proposals and it would also have the most immediate benefit for flood access should a flood occur.
It is also the cheaper option of the two proposals at a cost of about $1.3million. Raising Scobies Lane would cost approximately $1.6million.
The preferred option will have to go before the NSW Department of Planning for approval before any construction works can begin.
Oakhampton Heights residents have campaigned for better access to their homes for years.
Last year the suburb was cut off during recent flooding, which led to elderly residents with chronic and life threatening health conditions becoming isolated from medical services.
A council spokesperson said that throughout wet weather and flooding periods, the safety of the community is council's key priority.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.