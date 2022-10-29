Maitland farmers facing uncertainty over the Hunter's pollination crisis have urged NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders to visit the city and see their plight firsthand.
Vegetable growers like Matthew and Liam Dennis and Austin Breiner are worried spring and summer crops dependent on bee pollination won't produce a normal yield now that honey bees within the varroa mite eradication zone have been euthanised.
Pumpkins, which are one of their main crops over these two seasons, require pollination and without any bees about that feat has now fallen on alternate pollinators like hover flies, blow files, moths and butterflies.
"The plants are growing but what's going to happen with them? Are they going to produce any pumpkins? Should I pull them out and not worry about them?," Matthew said.
There is a wide range of crops grown on Maitland farms that rely on pollination. These include watermelons, rockmelons, zucchini and cucumbers.
These seedlings had already been ordered when the varroa mite was detected in sentinel hives at the Port of Newcastle at the end of June. Since then the eradication zone has expanded to include an area encompassing Clarence Town to Martins Creek, Aberglasslyn, Farley, Buchanan, Toronto, Belmont, The Branch and Tea Gardens.
Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said the discussion and support around the varroa mite had been targeted at beekeepers and nobody was taking the plight of our farmers seriously.
Ms Dempster, farmers and beekeepers met with Paterson MP Meryl Swanson last week to raise their concerns.
NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said he attended a round table discussion about pollination in Port Stephens in September.
"I am in constant contact with the Australian Honey Bee Council, the NSW Apiarists Association, as well as representatives from impacted industries like the almond industry and of course [the NSW Department of Primary Industries] DPI who is leading the response," he said.
"The issue of using native bees for pollination has been discussed at a number of industry forums and DPI is working closely with the groups that have seen a major impact.
"This has been a trying time for so many and we encourage people to come forward and voice their concerns so we can offer support where needed."
