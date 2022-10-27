The thought of one quarry truck driving through historic Paterson every 1.5 minutes has Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell calling for common sense.
He said there were "serious concerns" with Daracon's proposed haulage route from its Martins Creek Quarry and the 90 degree bend at the junction of King Street and Gresford Road could not safely manage a large number of turning trucks.
"It is simply unsuitable. Any logical person would see that the corner in question cannot be used for the proposed number of trucks and I don't care how many traffic studies have been undertaken," he said.
Mr Layzell raised the issue in NSW Parliament last week during a private member's statement about Daracon's proposal to expand its operations at the quarry.
It is seeking approval to extract 1.1 million tonnes each year for 25 years and transport 500,000 tonnes via road and the remaining 600,000 tonnes via rail.
This proposal is smaller than the 1.5 million tonnes per year it was hoping to extract over 30 years in its original proposal, which was put forward in 2016.
The matter is before the NSW Independent Planning Commission after being approved by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
A Daracon spokeswoman said the company had spent nearly a decade engaging directly with local community representatives, council and other relevant stakeholders to identify and understand the concerns.
She said all of these concerns had been addressed within the revised proposal.
Mr Layzell was concerned the IPC would not visit the site and realise how the proposed truck movements would affect the intersection and the community.
He said the quarry material could be taken via rail and pointed out that the quarry had originally been set up to transport goods in this way. He acknowledged it was hard to negotiate with the Australian Rail Track Corporation but he would be willing to help.
"We need to appeal to Daracon to come up with common sense and actually get a solution that works with the community," he said.
Mr Layzell emphasised the impact these truck volumes would have on the local road network and said infrastructure improvements had to be in place before there was any significant increase in traffic.
"The damage that will be sustained to the local roads will be significant yet the local infrastructure contribution is insignificant to the damage that this project will cause," he said.
"The financial obligations that are placed on our struggling councils is beyond comprehension."
The IPC will hold a public meeting at Tocal College at 10am on November 7 and 8.
