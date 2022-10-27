The Maitland Mercury
Veterinary nurse calls for stronger measures to safeguard baby birds, eggs, on land signalled for development

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
October 27 2022 - 11:00am
Veterinary nurse Leslie Murphy at the Sophia Waters housing estate on Raymond Terrace Road in Chisholm.

Native baby birds and eggs have been removed from trees at a housing estate in Chisholm, leaving a veterinary nurse and wildlife carers calling for stronger measures to safeguard affected fauna.

