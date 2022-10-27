Native baby birds and eggs have been removed from trees at a housing estate in Chisholm, leaving a veterinary nurse and wildlife carers calling for stronger measures to safeguard affected fauna.
Two of the babies did not have any feathers and were too young to go into care, so they had to be euthanised.
The two eggs could not go into care and were destroyed.
Another two babies, which were Rainbow Lorikeets, had feathers and could be passed onto Hunter Wildlife Rescue carers. They are now feeding and caring for them around the clock.
The birds and eggs were dropped off at MyVets Thornton in September to veterinary staff who could not believe the trees were being cut down in spring - the nesting season - and were concerned the birds had been displaced.
When veterinary nurse Leslie Murphy questioned the timing she was told the trees were being cut down to make way for the next stage of the Sophia Waters housing estate, on Raymond Terrace Road.
"I don't want this to happen again. I can't think any ecologist or expert would say removing baby birds from nests and having them raised by humans was appropriate. They're not there forever, they will fledge and leave, just let them be," veterinary nurse Leslie Murphy said.
Ms Murphy was told there was an arrangement with Hunter Wildlife Rescue, who had agreed to take any fauna, but the group knew nothing about it.
Allam Property Group senior development manager Ross Hyde-Smith said the company had gone to "extreme lengths to minimise harm" and Hunter Wildlife Rescue members attended the site before any habitat trees were removed, assessed the process and agreed to take any recovered fauna.
"Birds were found in tree hollows after the tree or the hollow was cut and lowered to ground. At this point recovery of birds and eggs is the responsible action," he said.
"Assessment and transfer to Hunter Wildlife Rescue was the agreed and prearranged process.
"We commenced the work with council approval and a desire to minimise harm as much as reasonably possible."
Mr Hyde-Smith said studies had been done before the clearing began and night studies had been conducted right up to the time work commenced.
He said nest boxes had been installed on the land and non-habitat trees were identified and cleared first. An arborist climbed and inspected every habitat tree and processes were followed to find and protect any fauna that was discovered. Mr Hyde-Smith said that action went above common practice.
"Some of these steps were not required by law but were instigated from our desire to act responsibly," he said.
Ms Murphy has made an official complaint with Maitland council.
A Maitland council spokesman said the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage authorised the clearing under a Biobanking Statement issued under the now superseded NSW Biobanking Scheme.
That requires the preservation of like for like habitat in another location as well as an environmental and ecological management plan.
