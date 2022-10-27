The Maitland Mercury
Maddison Hickson stabbed father twice 'not out of fear but anger' after being called 'a slut and a dog': prosecution says

By Sam Rigney
Updated October 27 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:12am
Maddison Hickson has pleaded not guilty to murdering her father Michael Carroll at Tenambit in January, 2021. Ms Hickson gave evidence on Wednesday, claiming she was acting in self-defence when she stabbed her dad.

MADDISON Hickson was the one armed with a knife throughout a fatal confrontation with her father inside a house at Tenambit last year and stabbed him twice "not out of fear but anger" after he called her "a slut and a dog" in front of her friends, a jury has been told.

