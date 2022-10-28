Indie Fest and plant markets - here's on around Maitland this weekend

IF MAITLAND
VARIOUS VENUES
The IF Maitland Indie Festival and Art Fest is wrapping up this Sunday, so don't miss the array of workshops and talks, including the ever popular Spark My Interest pitch competition and poetry slam at Sun Street Studios on Saturday afternoon. Visit ifmaitland.org/2022events.
HISTORICAL WALK
CENTRAL MAITLAND
Focused on Central Maitland, the Poverty and Prosperity Historical Walk will take you on a journey, including the 1955 flood marker and the former David Cohen and Co. Building. Each marker provides intriguing stories that continue to shape the city today. Download a map via the link. www.mymaitland.com.au/place/poverty-and-prosperity-historical-walk.
EX-WARDER TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
For an opportunity to hear from someone who spent years keeping inmates in check, look no further than Saturday's Ex-Warder tour at Maitland Gaol. Given its popularity, spaces are often limited, so make sure you get in quick and book your spot by visiting www.maitlandgaol.com.au/tickets.
HALF LIGHT
MRAG
Be one of the first to view Half Light, the latest exhibition at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. The exhibition focuses on our connection and responsibility to the environment and includes paintings, short films and ceramics from an Oceanographic research expedition. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/ellie-hannon-conor-ashleigh-half-light.
PLANT MARKET
LINDESAY STREET
Head to 17 Lindesay Street, East Maitland, next to Maitland Gaol, this Sunday for the annual Succulent, Cacti and Plant Market hosted by Maitland & Beyond Family History. Doors will open from 8.30am, so make your way down and grab a bargain. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-succulent-cacti-and-plant-market-2.
