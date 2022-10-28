The Maitland Mercury
Indie Fest and plant markets - here's on around Maitland this weekend

Updated October 28 2022 - 4:37am, first published 1:30am
The Ex-Warder Guided Day Tour is on again at Maitland Gaol this Saturday, October 29 at 11am to 12.30pm. Picture supplied.

IF MAITLAND

